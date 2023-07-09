Manchester United considering move for Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong this summer, according to renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Frimpong was one of the most consistent right-backs in the Bundesliga last season. He racked up 48 appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side across all competitions, scored nine times, and recorded 11 assists. The highly-rated youngster helped Leverkusen finish 5th in the top flight.

The Netherlands international played a key role for his side as they reached the semi-finals of last season’s UEFA Europa League, but lost 1-0 on aggregate to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma. He featured in eight games and made three goal contributions for Leverkusen in Europe’s second-tier competition.

His impressive form has caught the eye of clubs throughout Europe and Arsenal have been strongly linked in recent weeks with journalist Stefan Bienkowski reporting that the Gunners have opened talks to sign Frimpong.

However, it appears Arsenal could face stiff competition as German journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Frimpong as Erik ten Hag looks to strengthen his options at right-back.

Plettenberg suggests that a deal for the 22-year-old would cost £22m, but any potential move by Man Utd will depend on the new owners and what their transfer plans are at Old Trafford.

Upgrade

United have Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka competing for the right-back position and the former was the first choice for the Red Devils, making 42 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process last term.

While, Wan-Bissaka featured in 34 games and recorded only one assist as Man Utd finished 3rd in the Premier League and won the Carabao Cup after beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final.

Erik ten Hag is keen on bolstering his squad and wants an upgrade at the right-back position, so it’s no surprise to hear they are eyeing a swoop for Frimpong as he’s developed into a top class full-back.

Plettenberg claims that the Netherlands international is yet to make a decision on his future and is considering all available options this summer.

We will have to wait and see if Man Utd formalise their interest as their main focus on bringing in a goalkeeper and a proven goal scorer this summer.

It would be a surprise if Arsenal completed a deal for Frimpong as they are on the verge of signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax. The 22-year-old is a centre-back and is also comfortable at right-back so it’s difficult to see Arteta bringing in another defender such as Frimpong.

