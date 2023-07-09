Liverpool in talks with Romeo Lavia ahead of summer move

Liverpool have stolen a march on Arsenal as they are locked in negotiations with Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia ahead of a potential summer move, according to renowned journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Lavia, who is yet to report for pre-season training due to his participation at the just-ended 2023 UEFA European U-21 Championship, is among the players set to leave Southampton following their relegation to the Championship.

The youngster only moved to St Mary’s last summer from Manchester City and has forged a reputation as one of the best young talents in England after impressing during his 35 appearances last term.

Arsenal have been strongly linked with a move for the Belgian international and it was reported last week that the 19-year-old was ready to snub interest from Liverpool in favour of joining Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners are closing in on a deal to sign Declan Rice but Mikel Arteta is in the market for another midfielder to replace Thomas Partey – who’s been tipped to leave the Emirates Stadium.

However, Arsenal won’t make any formal move for Lavia until Partey is sold, and it appears Liverpool have take the opportunity to steal a march on their rivals.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg claims that Liverpool are in ‘concrete’ talks to sign Lavia and suggests that Jurgen Klopp is desperate to land the midfielder this summer. However, the Sky Sports Germany reporter says there is no agreement in place over personal terms just yet.

Any potential deal for Lavia won’t come cheap as Plettenberg says the Saints value the Belgium midfielder at £50m so the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool will have to be prepared to dig deep if they want to get a deal agreed.

Concrete interest

Klopp has already bolstered his midfield options with the signing of Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai – two midfielders who are attacking-minded. The German wants to add a defensive midfielder to his squad to ease the burden on Fabinho.

The Brazilian struggled together with some key players last season which resulted in Liverpool’s 5th placed finish, however, they managed to qualify for next season’s UEFA Europa League.

Thiago Alcantara and skipper Jordan Henderson are on the wrong side of 30 and bringing in fresh and young blood would help bring energy to midfield as the likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliot, and Stefan Bajcetic are expected to step up next season.

Arsenal’s focus on other transfer targets could pave the way for Liverpool to make a move, however, we will have to wait and see if the Reds will meet Lavia’s asking price.

