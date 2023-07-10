Liverpool still interested in signing Képhren Thuram

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion but are still on the hunt for at least one more central midfielder. Hector Andreu of Fichajes says the Reds want to sign Képhren Thuram from Nice after Jurgen Klopp requested two more summer signings.

Arthur Melo joined on loan last summer but didn’t make a Premier League appearance due to injury, Stefan Bajcetic started just six games in the top-flight due to his young age and inexperience, and Curtis Jones started 12 times, so Jurgen Klopp has needed to revamp his engine room for a while.

Liverpool released Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain this summer too, so they need more than just Mac Allister. Fichajes says that Liverpool remain in the hunt to sign Thuram but they’re yet to make an official approach.

Thuram joined OGC Nice from AS Monaco in 2019 and has gone on to make 138 appearances in all competitions, scoring eight goals with 11 assists.

The French international played in 48 games last season, having a hand in 10 goals. Thuram is adept at turning over possession, has a great eye for a pass and can carry the ball from deep, so he’s an all-rounder. Liverpool wanted to sign Jude Bellingham before being priced out of a deal, but Thuram looks a decent alternative who won’t break the bank.

The 22-year-old, who has represented France at senior level, averaged more tackles per game in the league last season (1.5) than Jordan Henderson (0.9), Milner (0.8), Bajcetic (0.8), Keita (0.6) and Oxlade-Chamberlain (0.6), so he’d be an improvement at Liverpool.

Klopp has already spent £96m on two signings and will be mindful of how much money is left for new recruits, but El Nacional say Thuram has an asking price of €30m (£26m), so he is very affordable.

Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, so Liverpool could lose a fourth midfielder in the same transfer window. Should that happen, Thuram might have to be one of many signings made to bolster the engine room.

He might not be the only arrival as Fichajes says that Klopp has ‘requested’ two more signings from the owners and is showing a keen interest in Southampton’s Romeo Lavia. However, Liverpool face stiff competition for his signature.