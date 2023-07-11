Journalist says Arsenal have made transfer decision on Joao Cancelo

Arsenal are spoilt for choice at left-back with Nuno Tavares returning from a loan spell to join Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko, but they’ve needed strength in depth on the right for the longest time. Cédric Soares was loaned out last season and Takehiro Tomiyasu struggled for fitness and playing time, so Mikel Arteta was left with Ben White in a makeshift role.

Jurrien Timber looks set to sign from Ajax to occupy the role, but Arsenal have also been strongly linked with Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo who has an uncertain future at the Etihad Stadium. The Gunners have a good relationship with City and might have had a good chance of signing him, but Fabrizio Romano told Give Me Sport that the ship might have sailed in regard to a deal.

He said: “Arsenal have always monitored (Cancelo). We always mentioned Cancelo as a player appreciated by Arsenal. But, at the moment, I think with Timber, their idea is to cover the right-back and centre-back positions. He’s a very versatile player that Mikel Arteta loves to have in the squad. So, this is the idea.”

City signed Cancelo for £60m in 2019 and has gone on to make 154 appearances in all competitions, scoring nine goals with 22 assists. The 29-year-old fell out of favour last season which has raised uncertainty over his future, however, so Arsenal considered capitalising on the situation. A deal doesn’t look likely now, however, so Timber might be their new right-back.

His arrival could see Soares sold before the summer transfer window shuts, as he’s been low down the pecking order for some time. The 31-year-old made only two substitute appearances in the league last season before being loaned out to Fulham and has never cemented a regular starting place since leaving Southampton three years ago.

Tomiyasu’s future might be uncertain too, as he’s unlikely to play next season unless an injury crisis strikes. The 24-year-old started only six league games in 2022/23, so he might need to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Cancelo is capable of playing on both flanks, so Arteta’s thinking may have been that he would also have a replacement left-back to cover for Zinchenko if Kieran Tierney was injured. But the Portuguese international has a £34m asking price and £250k-per-week/£13m-a-year wages, so he won’t come cheap.

Cancelo’s below-par form in 2022/23 might have Arsenal worried too, so Timber is a cheaper and younger alternative.