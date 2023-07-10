Tottenham remain keen on signing Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham Hotspur remain in talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen star Edmond Tapsoba in the summer transfer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, Spurs have decided to rebuild the squad under the new manager Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

They have already purchased Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to strengthen their goalkeeper and midfield departments, respectively. The North London club are also closing in on a deal to sign Manor Solomon to reinforce their attack.

It seems Tottenham have now decided to shift focus on bolstering the backline and have been linked with numerous options in recent times. Victor Nelsson, Aymeric Laporte and Harry Maguire have all been suggested as potential targets but Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven have emerged as serious options.

It has previously been reported that Spurs have opened formal talks with Wolfsburg to sign Van de Ven as the Dutchman would be a cheaper option than the Leverkusen star.

Tapsoba to Tottenham

However, now writing on Twitter, Romano has said that Tottenham remain keen on signing Tapsoba in this transfer window and they consider him a ‘top target’. The journalist further claims that Spurs have been in contact with Leverkusen to sign the African but they haven’t made a formal proposal yet.

Romano also says that Tottenham have been in talks with Wolfsburg to sign Van de Ven as well so it remains to be seen who the North London club will eventually decide to sign to bolster their defence.

Romano wrote:

“Tottenham are still considering Edmond Tapsoba as top target but no official bid yet — while talks will continue for both Tapsoba and van de Ven this week. Final decision on new CB will depend also on asking price/negotiations with Leverkusen and Wolfsburg.”

It has been suggested that Wolfsburg want £26m to sell Van de Ven this summer and the player is keen on joining the North London club. On the other hand, it has been reported that Leverkusen have slapped a £60m price tag on Tabsoba’s head.

So, it is apparent that Van de Ven would be a cheaper option than Tapsoba. Both Tapsoba and Van de Ven are extremely talented players and possess high potential so purchasing either of them would certainly reinforce Tottenham’s defence.