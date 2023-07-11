Chelsea eye move for Montpellier forward Elye Wahi

Chelsea have been negotiating a deal for Montpellier forward Elye Wahi for several weeks, according to a report from L’Equipe.

The 20-year-old has a contract at the French club until 2025, and Montpellier are still hoping to get a fee of around €30m (£26m) for the exciting forward.

German club Frankfurt are keen to sign him and they see him as a potential replacement for Randal Kolo Muani. They are expected to submit an offer in the next few days, as per the French publication.

They face strong competition from Chelsea who are also expected to submit an offer for the youngster in the coming days. Union Berlin, Lazio and Bournemouth have also registered an interest in Wahi but he is not interested in joining them.

Potential next signing?

Wahi was one of the breakout stars in Ligue 1 last season as he registered 19 goals and six assists in 33 league games for La Paillade.

His impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed with several top clubs including Chelsea vying for his signature this summer.

The Montpellier youth academy product is expected to leave Stade de la Mosson this summer, but the French outfit are demanding a hefty fee for their star player.

Chelsea have already signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal while Christopher Nkunku has joined from RB Leipzig. Armando Broja has recovered from a long injury lay-off, and suddenly it looks like the Blues have a lot of options upfront.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to leave this summer, and the Blues may need more depth in their forward areas.

There is no doubt that the Blues have a wealth of frightening talent on their side, and the potential of Wahi and Moises Caicedo will further add more quality, but the lack of experience in the squad could be a big problem for them going forward.