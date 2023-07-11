Tottenham join Arsenal and Man Utd in race to sign Mehdi Taremi

Tottenham have joined Arsenal and Manchester United in the race to sign Porto striker Mehdi Taremi this summer, as per journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo claimed last week that Arsenal and United are looking to sign the 30-year-old forward – who has established himself as one of the best attackers in the Portuguese league.

However, the duo face further competition as Tavolieri claims that Tottenham have also joined the race to sign Taremi as they look to bolster their forward department.

Star striker Harry Kane has been targeted by Bayern Munich and Daniel Levy may decide to cash-in if the German giants meet his asking price given the 29-year-old’s precarious contract situation. Therefore, they could be looking at Taremi as a replacement.

The Iranian international has been in superb scoring form in recent years and managed 22 goals and seven assists in 33 league appearances last term.

Tavolieri claims that AC Milan have made a move for Taremi already but both Lille and Tottenham are interested in signing him. The journalist adds that Porto are demanding a fee of around £17m for Taremi and that he could leave in the summer window.

Battle for Taremi

It seems Taremi is one of those players who is a late bloomer. His performances in recent years have been outstanding but it would still be a gamble for the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd or Tottenham to buy a soon-to-be 31-year-old who’s never proven himself in England.

Arsenal are well stocked in their forward department but Mikel Arteta could still sign a new striker if Folarin Balogun leaves the club.

Man United on the other hand are in dire need of a striker. Taremi could arrive at a decent price, but is he the type of player who can help the club close the gap on Man City?

Spurs could be an interesting option for the Iranian striker, but Ange Postecoglou should look to build a strong side with young talented players who will have a good resale value.

This is probably Taremi’s best chance to secure a move to the Premier League, and he should grab opportunities with both hands if Arsenal, United, or Tottenham come calling.