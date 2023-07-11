Liverpool appreciate profile of Zenit attacker Malcom

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Liverpool have an eye on Zenit Saint Petersburg forward Malcom, who is considering a fresh move elsewhere.

The 26-year-old has been a key player for Zenit over recent years. Last season, he was in fine form for the Russian outfit with 26 goals and nine assists from 33 appearances. Foot Mercato now report Malcom is considering his options, and he is hopeful that Paris Saint-Germain will revive their long-term interest.

Liverpool are also admirers of the Brazilian. It is claimed that the Merseyside giants appreciate the profile of the former Barcelona man. As per Foot Mercato, Malcom sees interest from Liverpool with a good eye, but the Premier League outfit have yet to make an official move to land his signature from Zenit.

Quality depth

Liverpool currently have plenty of options in attack, but there is a lack of back-up for Mohamed Salah. While the club have Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz vying for the left wing position, Salah is an undisputed starter on the right with no competition or quality back-up.

Gakpo, Jota and Harvey Elliott are capable of playing in the role in Salah’s absence, but none of them have been effective enough. Manager Jurgen Klopp may want more quality behind Egyptian, and that could be a reason behind the club’s interest in landing Malcom.

The 26-year-old is a good dribbler of the ball, but also has the ability to make accurate passes. The once Bordeaux ace also possesses a good work rate and tends to win every other duel. His playing style would suit Klopp’s system. It remains to be seen how much Zenit ask for him.

Zenit purchased him from Barcelona for £34 million four years ago. With Malcom still in the peak phase of his career, the Russian heavyweights may want to recoup the entire transfer fee to sell him in the current transfer window.