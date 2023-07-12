Tottenham in battle with Arsenal to sign Gabri Veiga

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Celta Vigo star Gabri Veiga this summer, as per the French outlet Le10Sport.

After enjoying a brilliant campaign last term, the 21-year-old has burst onto the scene in recent times, scoring 11 goals and registering four assists in 36 La Liga appearances.

The youngster’s impressive displays for Celta have attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Arsenal reportedly showing a keen interest as Mikel Arteta continues to revamp his squad.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Chelsea have also been linked with the midfielder, but it appears Tottenham have now expressed their interest in Veiga.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, Spurs have decided to rebuild the squad under the new manager Ange Postecoglou’s guidance.

The Australian boss has identified the midfield is an area that needs strengthening and has already purchased James Maddison to reinforce it. However, According to the report by Le10Sport, Tottenham are planning to purchase another midfielder this summer and have earmarked Veiga as a serious target.

Battle

The report further claims that Veiga could leave the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos this summer and is expected to move to the Premier League. So, this will be a big boost for the Lilywhites in getting any potential deal done for the Spanish U21 international.

However, Le10Sport states that securing the 21-year-old’s signature won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Arsenal are also keen on acquiring his services.

It has been suggested that Veiga has a £34m release clause included in his current contract and Celta don’t want to let their star man leave for anything less. So, Arsenal or Tottenham will have to spend a big chunk of their transfer budget to sign the youngster if they formalise their interest.

Arsenal reportedly want to strengthen their engine room this summer and are seemingly keen on purchasing a second midfield option after closing in on a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham.

Several players have been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia being among them, but Veiga is reportedly on their radar as well.

The Spaniard is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would be an excellent signing for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.