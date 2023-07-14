Arsenal confirm signing of Jurrien Timber in £38m deal

Arsenal have finally confirmed the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax with the defender joining on a long-term contract.

The Gunners were keen to bolster their defence this summer and they had earmarked Timber as their priority signing. Arsenal had an opening bid rejected by Ajax, but the north London giants came up with another bid to strike an agreement earlier this month.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claims that Arsenal have agreed to pay Ajax £34m plus £4m in add-ons for the highly-rated defender.

Timber flew in to North London to undergo his medical last weekend before heading back to Holland to attend a leaving party thrown by his friends and family in Amsterdam.

Supporters have been patiently waiting for an official announcement and it finally came this afternoon as Arsenal confirmed on their website that Timber has joined the club on long-term contract – believed to be five-years.

Timber has now become the second major signing for the Gunners this summer following the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £65m deal.

The 22-year-old has been posing in his new kit for official photos and he looks delighted to have joined a club that he followed as a child. It has also been confirmed that he’ll wear the No.12 shirt which was vacated by William Saliba.

Last season, Arsenal’s title challenge crumbled towards the end due to their lack of squad depth. William Saliba’s injury was a major setback for the Gunners and Rob Holding failed to step in his absence.

Timber is a versatile defender whose arrival at the Emirates Stadium will provide the Gunners with the much-needed squad depth. He has mainly been playing at centre-back for Ajax but is comfortable at right-back and Arteta has reportedly brought him in to play on the right side of defence.

Arsenal are also close to confirming the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham. They have already agreed a £105m deal for Rice – who has also completed his medical. The club want to wrap up a deal for Rice by Sunday so he can fly to America alongside new signing Timber for the clubs pre-season tour.

With these three signings, Arsenal will take their summer spending to over £200m, but they should look to add a couple more signings before the transfer window shuts.

Here are more photos of Timber in his Arsenal kit courtesy of Arsenal.com: