Rasmus Hojlund has ‘promised himself’ to Man Utd

Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund has reportedly ‘promised himself’ to Manchester United, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

The Red Devils have decided to strengthen their squad in this transfer window to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance. They have already purchased Mason Mount from Chelsea to bolster their midfield department and are in advanced talks with Inter Milan to sign Andre Onana following David de Gea’s departure.

Adding reinforcements to the attack is also high on the Dutch boss’ to-do list ahead of next season and United have been linked with numerous strikers over the last few months. Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani have all been mentioned as serious options but Hojlund is now emerging as the primary target.

While citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Hojlund has ‘promised himself’ to Man Utd and ‘is waiting to see if the two clubs’ can agree on a deal in principle quickly.

Hojlund to Man Utd

It has been suggested that Man Utd have already agreed on personal terms with the player ahead of a potential move and the Red Devils are now preparing to submit an opening £50m proposal to secure his signature.

Fabrizio Romano previously reported that having signed the Denmark international last summer, Atalanta don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want a fee of around £60m. So, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd eventually manage to find an agreement with La Dea to purchase the 20-year-old.

Hojlund, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is blistering quick, strong, technically sound, possesses excellent close control, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also can finish off his chances.

The Atalanta star is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker going forward. So, he would be an excellent signing for United with a view to the long-term future.

However, Hojlund is still a raw talent and needs time to flourish in the Premier League. So, the Old Trafford faithful should keep their patience before imposing the pressure of expectations if he joins the club over the coming weeks.