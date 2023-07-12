Man Utd enter transfer race for Harvey Barnes

Manchester United were seventh in the Premier League for goals scored last season (58) and need to bolster their attack to stand a chance at challenging for the title in 2023/24, so Erik ten Hag has a list of transfer targets who could improve their numbers in the final third.

Simon Jones of the Daily Mail says Man Utd are interested in signing Harvey Barnes, but Newcastle United and West Ham United are also on the hunt for the Leicester City wide-man. Barnes is expected to leave the Foxes after their relegation to the Championship, but it’s no guarantee he will join the Red Devils.

Leicester are looking for around £40m for the 25-year-old, as per the Daily Mail, but Barnes might prefer to join a side that can guarantee him regular playing time. Ten Hag has Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and the returning Amad Diallo at his disposal, so they aren’t short of options.

The England international rose through the youth ranks to Leicester’s first-team in 2018 and has made 187 appearances across the board, scoring 45 goals with 32 assists. Barnes scored 13 goals from 34 league games last season, so he’s had a better campaign than Sancho (6), Antony (4), Garnacho (3) and Elanga (0).

Man United might want to sell one or two out-of-favour players before adding another forward to the ranks. Elanga has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and might be open to a departure if he can’t be promised first-team opportunities next season. Sancho has been tipped to leave too after struggling for consistency since his move from Borussia Dortmund.

Newcastle are desperate to sign Barnes and would likely make him a regular in the squad if signed, so the Magpies might have the edge in negotiations. United aren’t going to drop Rashford for the fellow Englishman, so that’s something he’ll have to bear in mind before offers come in.