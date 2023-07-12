Man Utd submit bid to sign Benfica star Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United have reportedly submitted an opening player-plus-cash proposal to sign SL Benfica star Goncalo Ramos, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils are seemingly keen on strengthening their frontline in this transfer window by purchasing a new prolific goal-scorer. A host of strikers have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being mentioned as primary options.

But, United have been forced to explore alternative targets due to their key options’ inflated valuation. Rasmus Hojlund has emerged as a serious target in recent times but Ramos is reportedly on their radar as well.

It has previously been reported that the Portuguese international has a £102m release clause included in his current contract and the Eagles don’t want to let their star man leave unless his potential suitors, such as Man Utd, decide to trigger the option.

It appears Erik ten Hag’s side haven’t been put off by Benfica’s huge valuation as they are still in the hunt to purchase the striker.

Ramos to Man Utd

According to the report by Caught Offside, Man Utd have decided to accelerate their efforts to sign Ramos this summer and have launched an opening proposal to acquire his service.

The report further claims that United have offered Alex Telles in a part-exchange deal plus cash to secure the 22-year-old’s services. But, Benfica have turned down that bid as the Red Devils opening proposal didn’t match their valuation.

It is now going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd return with an improved bid over the coming weeks or shift focus on alternative targets.

After displaying promising performances for club and country last term, Ramos has attracted the attention of several big clubs around Europe with Man Utd among those to have registered their interest.

The youngster is quick, good in the air, technically sound, has the efficiency to link-up the play, can finish off his chances and also works hard without possession.

Ramos has the necessary attributes to play in Ten Hag’s system so he could be a shrewd signing if United eventually decide to secure his signature in this transfer window.