Man Utd remain keen on signing Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are reportedly ready to accelerate their efforts to purchase Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund after securing a deal to sign Andre Onana, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It has widely been suggested that the Red Devils have decided to strengthen their squad in this transfer window to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

They have already acquired Mason Mount’s service to bolster their engine room and are in advanced negotiations with Inter Milan to sign Onana in order to reinforce their goalkeeping department.

It has been suggested that strengthening the frontline is also on Ten Hag’s agenda and the Dutch boss has identified Hojlund as a serious target.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd are planning to make a move for Hojlund after purchasing Onana as the Denmark international is Ten Hag’s primary target to reinforce the attack.

Hojlund to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that Man Utd have already held initial talks with Atalanta over a deal to sign the striker but they haven’t submitted any official proposal yet. Romano also states that Hojlund is keen on moving to Old Trafford so it won’t be an issue for Man Utd to find an agreement with the player regarding the personal terms.

However, the Italian says that PSG have also expressed their interest in signing the player and have already enquired to learn about the details of signing him. So, it will be tough for United to get a deal done for Hojlund if Les Parisiens opt to formalise their interest. But, given the Dane is keen on moving to Old Trafford, it seems Man Utd are in an advantageous position over the Ligue 1 giants in securing his signature.

Romano wrote:

“Told Rasmus Højlund remains on top of Manchester United list as new striker. Personal terms, never an issue as he’s very keen on the move. Man United never sent any official bid yet — just talks on club/player side as priority is new GK. PSG also inquiried about Højlund.”

It has been suggested that Atalanta want at least £51m to sell their star man this summer so United will have to spend big to secure his signature.

Hojlund is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential. So, he would certainly bolster United’s front line if the 20-year-old eventually joins Man Utd in this transfer window.