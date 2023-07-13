Man Utd reach verbal agreement to sign Andre Onana

According to Sport Italia journalist Rudy Galetti, Manchester United have already reached a ‘verbal agreement’ with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroon star has been touted to become United’s first-choice goalkeeper, and it appears they are on the verge of finalising terms with Inter. As per Galetti, United have verbally agreed to sign the 27-year-old for £42 million plus £5m in add-ons, and new contacts are expected in the next 24 to 48 hours to seal the move. Onana has already given the green light for a transfer to the Red Devils.

Agreement close

United recently witnessed the departure of goalkeeper David de Gea after 12 seasons with them. The Spaniard’s contract expired at the end of June after they could not convince him to accept a huge pay-cut. Onana is widely predicted to succeed him at Old Trafford, and it could only be a matter of time before a deal is struck after Galetti’s update.

Onana would be a fabulous purchase for United as he would suit the style of play under manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch head coach likes to play out from the back with short passes. He also prefers a goalkeeper, who is more commanding in the box, and does not shy away from intercepting crosses from different set-piece situations.

These are a couple of key areas where De Gea was disappointing last season. While the Spaniard was pretty good with his reflexes in goal, he was far from convincing with his ball-playing and ability to cut down crosses into the box. Onana would provide a huge improvement for United going forward, and should be a top signing.

The Red Devils are due to travel for their pre-season tour of the United States following their friendly against Lyon in Edinburgh, Scotland in six days’ time. Man United and ten Hag will be hoping that Onana is fully registered, and ready to play for them before they face Arsenal, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.