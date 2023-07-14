Man Utd linked with sensational move for Antonio Rudiger

Harry Maguire and Eric Bailly have been linked with a move away from Manchester United this summer, so Erik ten Hag might need to sign at least one replacement at centre-back. Dani Serrano of El Nacional says the Red Devils have their sights set very high on a potential successor for the pair – Antonio Rudiger.

The news outlet says Man Utd have made it clear they are ready to pay £51m to sign Rudiger. The German is tempted by the move as it would see him offered a more lucrative contract if he made a switch to Old Trafford.

However, El Nacional says Madrid president Florentino Perez is determined to keep hold of the defender, despite the fact the Spanish giants could turn a large profit if they sold this summer.

The 30-year-old joined Real Madrid on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer and has gone on to make 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals. Rudiger signed a four-year deal with Los Blancos and had a €400m (£340m) release clause attached to his contract, so Real have no obligation to sell.

The German international won the Copa Del Rey, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup in his first season at Real, playing in 53 games from a possible 61. He surely won’t be sold.

Ten Hag is likely to have Raphael Varane partner Lisandro Martinez at centre-back next season, so he needs to cut the deadwood from the squad and use any transfer money to reinvest on replacements.

The Man United manager could generate funds by selling Maguire after the 30-year-old fell down the pecking order under ten Hag. His lofty wages are proving a stumbling block in negotiations, however. Then there’s Bailly who spent the last campaign out on loan, so he’s also deemed expendable.

Teden Mengi is on the books, but he’s unlikely to feature in the first-team after playing in the reserves in 2022/23. And as for Victor Lindelöf, the 28-year-old wasn’t a regular in United’s starting lineup either last season but should be kept as backup.

So with Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe being released at the end of their respective contracts, United could find themselves very short in a key area if outcasts are sold without replacements brought in.

Rudiger would be a solid addition to the squad, but it seems Madrid are reluctant to part ways just yet.