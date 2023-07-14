Arsenal open talks to sign Bitello

Arsenal have opened talks to sign Brazilian midfielder Bitello in the summer window, according to a report from 90min.

The Gunners have reached an agreement with West Ham for Declan Rice and the signing is expected to be confirmed shortly. It seems, however, Arsenal are still looking to add more players in midfield, and they have earmarked the Gremio star as an option.

Arsenal sporting director Edu is the driving force behind the deal, as 90min claims that the Gunners have now ‘opened talks’ with Gremio to thrash out a potential deal.

According to the report, the Gunners’ representatives flew to Brazil earlier this week where they watched Bitello in action during Gremio’s clash with Bahia on Wednesday.

Just like how Arsenal signed Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano in 2019, this deal brings back similar memories. Clearly, the scouts feel that the 23-year-old attacking midfielder has got the required technical abilities to thrive in the Premier League.

90min says that Gremio are prepared to accept a deal worth £8.5m, which will include potential profit from any future sale. There is a strong belief that a deal can be struck ‘this week’.

Smart addition?

Bitello could be a smart signing from the Gunners. While the central focus will be on Rice all the time, the Brazilian will get the chance to develop gradually without the pressure of expectation.

He is an attacking midfielder who is capable of playing all over the frontline or in midfield. Furthermore, his playing style is similar to that of former Arsenal attacker Willian, so there is every reason to be excited about his possible arrival in north London.

Bitello’s best years are ahead of him, and Arsenal shouldn’t have any difficulty in meeting Gremio’s asking price. This has been a massive transfer window for the Gunners. They have already signed Kavi Havertz from Chelsea, while Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice are set to join him shortly, and it looks like more new recruits will be arriving over the coming weeks.