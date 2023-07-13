Man Utd could sign Sofyan Amrabat thanks to ten Hag

Erik ten Hag’s close relationship with Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could prove decisive as Manchester United consider a summer move for the 26-year-old, according to The Mirror.

United have been linked with a move for the Morocco international as they look to bolster their midfield this summer with the likes of Fred and Scott McTominay expected to move away from Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have already signed England midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and the 24-year-old made his debut for the club in a 2-0 friendly win over Leeds United on Wednesday.

Though Man United’s main focus is to bring in a goalkeeper and a striker, a midfielder is also on the agenda with Amrabat is also on their transfer list. His contract with Fiorentina will expire in 2024, therefore, Vincenzo Italiano’s side are under pressure to sell rather than lose him for free next summer.

Amrabat played under Ten Hag during his time at Eredivisie side FC Utrecht where he made a total of 54 appearances, scored once, and recorded 10 assists across all competitions.

The Moroccan international was one of the standout players for Utrecht following his consistent performances week in, week out. The Dutch boss was impressed with his work output on the field of play and his ability to read the game at such a young age.

Good relationship

Man Utd will hope to capitalise on the good working relationship Ten Hag has with Amrabat to push through the deal this summer. His brother Nordin, in an interview with ESPN, touched on Amrabat’s relationship with the United boss.

“He wants to go to the top, you are not going to trade Italy for the middle bracket of the Premier League. At Barcelona, he is high on the list but you know Barca’s financial situation” Nordin said via The Mirror. “Of course you never know, it will be a strong competition when you see which names are going. But my brother now has the intention to play in the top, preferably in Spain or England, I think. “Ten Hag is now looking for a striker, he wants that first. From there he will see what is possible. But I know that Ten Hag is charmed by my brother, he broke through under him and they have a good relationship, so who knows.”

Amrabat, who racked up 49 appearances and recorded one assist for Fiorentina is valued around £20m by the Serie A outfit.

