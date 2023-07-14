Andre Onana close to joining Man Utd in £47m deal

Manchester United are closing in on their second signing of the summer as a £47m deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan is ‘imminent’, as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils badly needed to sign a new goalkeeper this summer with the club letting go of both David de Gea and Dean Henderson. They have been desperately trying to sign the Inter Milan goalkeeper but were struggling to agree a fee.

However, Romano now says that the deal is ‘imminent’ after Man Utd made their final verbal proposal during talks with Inter chiefs on Thursday. United have offered £42.7m plus an additional £4.2m in add-ons meaning the entire deal is worth around £47m.

The Guardian journalist says that as soon as the structure of the add-ons are finalised, it’s a “done deal”. In a separate Twitter post, Romano says that the player completed his final dinner in Milano on Thursday at Javier Zanetti’s Botinero restaurant.

It appears that the deal is very close to being done, and the official confirmation could arrive in the coming hours.

Second major signing

Onana will become the second major signing for Manchester United this summer, following the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

The Cameron goalkeeper was also targeted by Chelsea this summer, but United have done extremely well to get him on board. He has been superb for both Ajax and Inter, and the Red Devils fans will hope that he will continue to shine at Old Trafford as well.

He has played under Erik ten Hag previously, and the Dutchman will know how to get the best out of him.

With the Onana deal almost done, United should now look at other options, such as bolstering the forward department. Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund has been linked with a move but his massive price-tag is proving to be a major stumbling block.