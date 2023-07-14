Man Utd open talks to sign Frenkie De Jong as Erik ten Hag seeks reunion

Manchester United signed Mason Mount from Chelsea to bolster their midfield but aren’t done in the transfer market if reports are to be believed. Gabriel Sans of Mundo Deportivo says the Red Devils are still interested in Frenkie De Jong, but it remains to be seen if Xavi would grant him a move away from the Camp Nou.

The Spanish outlet claims Man Utd have made contact to discuss a possible deal for De Jong as Erik ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with signing the midfielder. However, Barcelona are reluctant to let the Dutchman leave this summer so it appears United face a battle to secure De Jong.

The 26-year-old joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 and has gone on to make 183 appearances in all competitions, scoring 15 goals with 21 assists. De Jong has three years left on his deal and is a key player for the Catalans with 33 league appearances from a possible 38 last season, so why would Barca consider selling?

De Jong had a hand in six goals from 29 league starts in 2022/23, boasting more tackles per game on average (1.4) than Fred (1.3), Scott McTominay (1.3) and Marcel Sabitzer (1.1). He averaged more interceptions per game (1.1) than Sabitzer (0.7), Bruno Fernandes (0.7), McTominay (0.6) and Fred (0.5), so it’s easy to see why Man United are keen on the £70m-rated Dutch international.

Although Fred made 56 appearances in all competitions last season, contributing an impressive 12 goals while ably deputising for Casemiro, he has an uncertain future at Old Trafford. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move Galatasaray recently, so he could be on the move this summer.

McTominay might be following Fred through the exit door after falling down the pecking order in 2022/23. The 26-year-old made 39 appearances last season but started only 10 league outings. West Ham are rumoured to be keen on McTominay, so there could be an exodus in United’s midfield.

And as for Donny van de Beek, he was on the periphery all of last season. The 26-year-old managed just 10 appearances in an injury-hit campaign. Van de Beek knows ten Hag from their time at Ajax, but it remains to be seen if he can get back in favour.

Erik ten Hag having managed De Jong while at Ajax does boost United’s chances of signing him, but there’s no suggestion he’s that desperate to leave the Liga champions. It wouldn’t be the best career move to join United while Manchester City are perennial Premier League winners in England.