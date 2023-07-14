Chelsea considering summer move for PSG forward Neymar

Chelsea could make a move for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar in the summer transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino continues to strengthen his squad, according to Le Parisien

The French daily newspaper claims that the Blues will consider signing the Brazil international if he decides to leave the Ligue 1 champions – who have been busy revamping their squad ahead of the new season.

Neymar has reunited with his former manager Luis Enrique at PSG after the Spaniard was appointed the club’s new manager. The 29-year-old played under Enrique during his time at Barcelona where he racked up 145 appearances, scored 90 goals, and recorded 68 assists in all competitions.

He also played a key role in helping Enrique’s Barca win eight trophies including the La Liga, Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup. The South American was part of a deadly trio including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Since moving to PSG, Neymar has been hampered by injuries and loss of form in recent seasons, however, he’s still managed to score 118 goals and provide 77 assists in 173 appearances across all competitions – winning every domestic trophy in France.

Last season, he featured in 29 games, netted 18 times, and registered 17 assists across all competitions as his campaign was ended due to an ankle injury.

Reinforcement

Chelsea were first linked with a move for Neymar last summer, with Thomas Tuchel pushing for a move for the Brazilian having managed him for nearly two years in France, however, the Ligue 1 giants decided not to sell.

However, PSG appear to be adopting a different approach and are overhauling their squad this summer. Lionel Messi has already left, Kylian Mbappe is expected to join Real Madrid while Neymar has also been linked with a move.

The Blues have once again credited with an interest in the Brazil forward and Le Parisien claims that Chelsea could make a formal swoop for Neymar if he becomes available on the market.

Pochettino will be keen to bring in an experienced forward to complement the likes of summer signings Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku as well as Raheem Sterling, Noni Madueke, and Armando Broja.

The West Londoners’ summer clear-out is still ongoing with few more players expected to leave before the 2023/24 season starts next month to make room for new signings.

Neymar, who is valued at £51m by Transfermarkt, has two years left on his current contract with an option for a further year, so PSG can still demand a sizeable fee for his signature this summer.

