Liverpool and Arsenal in talks to sign Andre Trindade

According to Graeme Bailey of 90min, Arsenal and Liverpool are among the clubs to have held talks with the agent of Andre Trindade about a potential move to the Premier League this summer.

The 21-year-old has risen through the youth ranks to Fluminense’s first-team, making 141 appearances in all competitions, scoring three goals with three assists.

His potential has caught the attention of clubs throughout Europe and 90min says that Liverpool are showing an interest in signing the highly-rated South American star this summer.

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer to make up for Naby Keita being released to join Werder Bremen on a free transfer, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain being released as a free agent and James Milner being released to join Brighton, but the Reds aren’t finished in the transfer market.

Andre could replace Henderson

Keita leaving means Liverpool have lost a good ball-winner in the middle of the park, while Milner’s departure means Liverpool have lost a lot industry in a key area. Jordan Henderson has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, so his exit would mean the Reds are short in terms of ball turnover and composure in possession, so this is where Andre would come in.

No Liverpool player has averaged more tackles per game in the league this season than the Brazilian international (2.4), while only Joel Matip has averaged more interceptions (1.5) than Andre (1.4). Only Luis Diaz (1.9) boasts more successful dribbles per game (1.7) too. No Liverpool player wins more freekicks per game than Andre (2.4), so it’s easy to see why Klopp is keen.

However, the Reds will face stiff competition as 90min says that Arsenal have joined Liverpool in holding talks with Trindade’s agents about a possible move this summer.

Mikel Arteta is still in the market for further midfield reinforcements, despite splashing out £105m on Declan Rice. Thomas Partey is being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia so Arsenal could be eyeing Trindade as a potential replacement for the Ghanaian.

90min say Liverpool or Arsenal will have to pay £25m to sign the midfielder from Fluminense, so he wouldn’t break the bank. But there is further competition for his signature as the report says the likes of Fulham, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Tottenham and West Ham are also keen.