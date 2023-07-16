Man Utd ready to submit big offer to sign Theo Hernandez

Manchester United are reportedly ready to submit a £51m bid to sign AC Milan star Theo Hernandez this summer, as per the Spanish outlet Fichajes.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils are planning to strengthen their squad in this transfer window to continue the rebuild under Erik ten Hag’s guidance.

They have already purchased Mason Mount to bolster their engine room and are closing in on a deal to sign Andre Onana to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

It has been suggested that Ten Hag is keen on signing a new centre-forward as well and Rasmus Hojlund has been mentioned as a serious target.

The Dutch boss is also reportedly looking to sign a new centre-back as a replacement for Harry Maguire as the former Ajax manager hasn’t been impressed by the England international’s displays last term.

Hernandez to Man Utd

Now, according to the report by Fichajes, Man Utd are planning to purchase a new left-back after Tyrell Malacia’s underwhelming debut campaign last term and Ten Hag has identified Hernandez as a serious target.

The report further claims that Man Utd are prepared to submit an offer of around £51m to persuade Milan to sell their star man this summer.

However, Fichajes states that securing Hernandez’s signature won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as PSG are also keen on acquiring his service in this transfer window.

Hernandez is quick, strong, good in the air, solid in defensive contributions, has the ability to create chances for the attackers and also can finish off his chances.

The France international is deemed one of the best left-back in the world so he would certainly bolster Man Utd’s squad if he were to move to Old Trafford this summer.

However, having already got Luke Shaw, Malacia and Diogo Dalot, who is a right-back by trait but can also play in the left-back position if needed, Man Utd don’t need to invest the reported £51m to sign another option to bolster their left side of the defence.

Especially given, it has been suggested that United’s transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations and they can’t afford to spend anything more than £120m net. Therefore, United would be better off exploring options to strengthen other areas of the squad in this transfer window.