[Photos] First pics of Declan Rice posing in Arsenal kit after £105m move is confirmed

Arsenal have finally announced the signing of Declan Rice with the midfielder arriving in a British record £105m deal from West Ham.

Mikel Arteta identified central midfield as an area that needed strengthening this summer and Rice emerged as Arsenal’s prime target. Negotiations with West Ham proved difficult and their attempts to broker a deal were complicated by Man City’s interest in the player.

Both Arsenal and City saw big-money offers worth around £80m-£90m rejected by the Hammers – who were holding out for at least £100m. The Gunners eventually agreed a deal worth £100m guaranteed with £5m in add-ons and Rice was given permission to discuss personal terms and undergo his medical two weeks ago.

The 24-year-old quickly agreed terms over a long-term contract and completed his medical tests before heading off on holiday, so the deal was expected to be announced earlier this month. However, the paperwork has taken far longer to complete than anticipated, meaning fans have had to wait patiently for confirmation of the move.

West Ham finally announced Rice had left the club on Saturday morning while the midfielder released an open letter confirming his departure and to thank the Hammers and their fans.

Confirmed

Arsenal have now confirmed Rice’s arrival on their official website with the midfielder signing a long-term contract – understood to be until 2028 with the option of another year.

The England international has posed for photos in his new Arsenal kit and it’s been confirmed Rice will wear his favoured No.41 shirt.

Signing Rice is a huge coup for Arsenal as he’s developed into one of the best central midfielders in Europe in recent years and the Gunners have beaten off competition from several top clubs to secure his signature.

Rice is expected to start in the defensive midfield role at Arsenal, which casts doubt over the future of Thomas Partey. The Ghanaian international has been linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia so he could follow Granit Xhaka through the exit door this summer.

Rice has already trained at the London Colney gym with his new team-mates today and will fly out of London for their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday.

He will be joined by fellow new recruit Jurrien Timber, who completed his £38m move to Arsenal from Ajax on Friday. Rice is Arsenal’s third major summer signing as they’ve also snapped up Kai Havertz from Chelsea in a £60m deal, meaning Arteta has spent over £200m on players so far this summer.

Here are more photos of Rice in his new Arsenal kit courtesy of Arsenal.com: