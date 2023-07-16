Arsenal want to sign a new right-winger to support Saka

Arsenal are reportedly planning to sign a new right-winger to support Bukayo Saka next season, as per Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The Gunners have been busy in this transfer window and have already spent over £200m by signing Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice ahead of crucial next season.

It has been suggested that the North London club are keen on purchasing another midfield option in this transfer window after Rice and have been linked with several names over the last few months with Romeo Lavia being mentioned as a serious target.

Now, speaking on Sky Sports, Sheth has said that Arsenal are planning to reinforce their forward department as well and they could opt to sign a new right-winger before the end of this window.

The journalist further claims that having already spent over £200m, the Emirates club will now look to sell some players first before re-focusing on adding more firepower during the later stages of this window.

Reinforcements

Sheth said:

“The focus will be on departures simply because they have spent probably £200 million once the Rice and Timber deals goes through. But the right sided attacking position, that is something I think Arsenal, will be trying to look at. They have been focusing on that position in the past couple of transfer windows so maybe just keep an eye on that.”

Arsenal have been linked with a few right-wing options over the last few months with Moussa Diaby, Raphinha and Ferran Torres being among them.

However, while Aston Villa have intensified their efforts to sign Diaby this summer, Raphinha has made it clear that he has no intention of leaving Barcelona anytime soon.

It has been suggested that the Blaugrana would be ready to cash-in on Torres to balance the books amid their financial difficulties if they receive a big offer from his potential suitors such as Arsenal.

So, it is looking likely that Torres could be an option that Mikel Arteta’s side may manage to sign should they opt to formalise their interest. It is going to be interesting to see who Arsenal will eventually decide to sign to strengthen their right flank in this transfer window.