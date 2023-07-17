Man Utd still interested in signing Monaco star Axel Disasi

Manchester United had the worst defensive record among top-four Premier League clubs last season and have multiple centre-backs with uncertain futures, so Erik ten Hag is expected to bring at least one defender in the opposite direction.

According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg , United are interested in signing Axel Disasi. The 25-year-old joined AS Monaco from Stade Reims in 2020 and has gone on to make 129 appearances in all competitions, scoring 12 goals with four assists.

Disasi has been a regular at the Stade Louis-II, making 49 appearances across the board last season and having a hand in 10 goals. The French international has two years remaining on his deal with Monaco but might be open to a move away after Les Rouge et Blanc finished outside of a European spot.

Monaco were knocked out of the Champions League before making the group, were eliminated from the Europa League at the last-32 and were 6th in Ligue 1 last season, so they’ve not had the best campaign. United won the League Cup, made the FA Cup final and have sealed Champions League football next season, so they’re a major step up from the French outfit.

Plettenberg says United are ‘exploring a deal’ for Disasi but they’ll face stiff competition from Newcastle United as they are also in talks to sign the defender. The transfer expert also says Ten Hag may have to cash in on some existing players to fund a move for the 25-year-old, with Fabrice Hawkins of RMC Sport revealing last month that he’s valued at €40m (£34m).

Harry Maguire recently lost the captaincy at United and is expected to be moved on this summer after losing his starting place last season. The 30-year-old has been linked with a move to West Ham United, but the Londoners will have to get over his £40m asking price and £190k-per-week wages.

Eric Bailly might follow Maguire through the exit door, having spent last season on loan at Olympique Marseille. And then there’s Axel Tuanzebe and Phil Jones who were released on a free transfer, so United could have four centre-backs departing in the same transfer window.