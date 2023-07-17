Liverpool in talks to sign Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard

Liverpool and Chelsea are both in talks with the agent of Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard over a potential move this summer, according to Christian Falk who told GIVEMESPORT.

The Reds’ main priority is to bolster their midfield after letting several players leave this summer and two more midfielders have been tipped to depart with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson linked with moves to Saudi Arabia.

However, Liverpool are also in the market for defensive reinforcements and Pavard has emerged as a target. Journalist Christian Falk claims that Jurgen Klopp’s side have held talks with the 27-year-old’s representatives over a potential move to Anfield this summer.

However, Liverpool will face stiff competition as the German journalist claims that Chelsea are also in the race to sign Pavard and have also held talks with the players agents over a possible switch to West London.

Not only that, but Falk says Barcelona are also looking to lure the French international to Spain – although the La Liga champions will struggle to finance a deal due to their financial problems.

On Pavard, Christian Falk told GIVEMESPORT.

“Yeah, of course. He’s an interesting player for the Premier League,” Chelsea are always in talks with his management; Liverpool are in talks with his management, Barcelona as well, but Barcelona don’t have the money at the moment. They would like to have him as a free agent next summer.”

Pavard is regarded as one of the best full-backs in Europe. He racked up 43 appearances and made eight goal contributions as Bayern Munich beat Borussia Dortmund to win the Bundesliga title on the final day of the last season.

Quality signing

Pavard is versatile and can play a number of positions across the backline. He is comfortable with the ball at his feet and likes to attack when the opportunity arises, making him an ideal fit for Liverpool or Chelsea.

He is valued at £31m and this represents a good deal for the Premier League duo, so he would be an excellent addition to either squad if one of the English giants could get a deal agreed.

If Liverpool buy Pavard, it would help Klopp deploy Trent Alexander-Arnold in his new hybrid role more often. At Chelsea, they need reinforcements on the right after letting Cesar Azpilicueta leave for Atletico Madrid.

