Man Utd still in the race to sign Kolo Muani



According to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Manchester United are still in the race to sign Eintracht Frankfurt striker Kolo Muani this summer.

The Red Devils are keen on landing a marquee striker in the current transfer window, and they have been linked with Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund in recent weeks. However, the Dane is expensive with a price tag of £86 million, and United are open to exploring alternative striker targets.

Muani is one of the centre-forwards on their summer shortlist and speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Falk believes United remain in the race for the Frenchman. The respected journalist added that the club could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain in the pursuit of the former Nantes marksman.

He said: “They’re still in the race. United know that the chance of getting Harry Kane is not very high because if Tottenham sell, they would prefer to sell Kane to another league.” “But another club is on the table with United in Paris Saint-Germain. There were also rumours that they wanted Kane. But Kane has told PSG he will go to Munich if he leaves London.”

Top striker

Muani signed for Frankfurt from Nantes on a free transfer last summer. He had a tremendous debut campaign with the German club, registering 23 goals and 17 assists from 46 matches. He is now on demand, and United will be hoping to bring him to Old Trafford amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 24-year-old has all the attributes to become United’s leading striker. He can score goals and create chances for his teammates. The Frenchman is also good with his hold-up play in the final third and has the knack of winning regular ground and aerial duels. He is already a complete striker.

While Hojlund has immense potential, Muani is currently in the peak of his playing career, and could make an immediate impact for the Red Devils. He is available at around £60 million this summer, and would represent a terrific piece of signing for United if they can pull off a deal for him.