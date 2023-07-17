Romano: Chelsea still in the race with Liverpool for Lavia

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are still in the race with Liverpool to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

The London giants are currently in negotiations with Brighton & Hove Albion to sign Moises Caicedo, and there is optimism that an agreement could be struck soon. However, Chelsea are also exploring a deal for Southampton’s Romeo Lavia, and Romano has confirmed the same through a YouTube update.

Lavia is currently valued at £50 million by Southampton. Liverpool see him as a potential replacement for Fabinho, who could join Al-Ittihad in the coming days. They are likely to face competition from not only Chelsea, but also Arsenal, who could make an approach if Thomas Partey heads through the exit door.

Chelsea interest

Chelsea have lost key players from their midfield this year. Jorginho left for Arsenal in the January transfer window while Mateo Kovacic was sold to Manchester City last month. Meanwhile, N’Golo Kante was released on a free transfer before the expiry of his contract on June 30. He has joined Al-Ittihad.

The Blues signed Enzo Fernandez earlier this year, but they will be aiming for two more midfield additions in the coming weeks. Caicedo is the number one target for Chelsea at the moment, and a transfer could materialise once they agree terms with Brighton over the fee. The 21-year-old has already agreed terms.

Lavia could be the other option for the Blues. The 19-year-old had a fantastic debut Premier League season with Southampton last term where he impressed with his passing, tackling skills, ability to win duels as well as his work rate. Him, Fernandez and Caicedo would form an exciting trio at the heart of Chelsea’s midfield.

Chelsea could enter talks for Lavia as soon as they finalise the transfer of Caicedo. Liverpool and Arsenal are also in contention for the young midfielder, but the Blues could have an advantage with their Premier League rivals ‘unwilling‘ to meet the high asking price. Chelsea should have funds after the recent selling spree.