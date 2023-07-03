Arsenal very interested in Southampton star Romeo Lavia

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are still very interested in signing Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

The London giants have already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea in the current transfer window, and they are also close to wrapping up deals for West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber. Romano now claims that Arsenal are keen on pursuing a move for Lavia, but it depends on the future of midfielder Thomas Partey.

Meanwhile, Arsenal also need to be wary of fresh interest from Premier League rivals Liverpool. As per Romano, Liverpool are very much in the race to sign the Belgian youngster despite the purchases of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai to bolster their midfield. He is on their shortlist alongside Khephren Thuram.

Big talent

Lavia signed for Southampton from Manchester City in the last summer transfer window. He was an unknown player at the time, but showed his potential within the space of a few games. The youngster impressed with his quality on the ball. He was also terrific with his tackling, dribbling and ground duel winning ability.

With Southampton now relegated to the Championship, Lavia could be aiming for a swift return to top-flight football. Arsenal have made contact with his agent already, but there has been no formal offer on the table so far. The club are waiting to finalise the potential sale of Partey before considering a bid for the teenager.

Liverpool have recently entered the race to sign the 19-year-old. This is a warning sign for Arsenal that they can’t wait too long to negotiate with Southampton. The Merseyside giants tend to complete their transfer business quickly and they could make an opening bid for the £50 million talent in the coming days.

Chelsea have also been credited with an interest in the youngster, and Southampton will be hoping for a bidding war between the clubs such that they can secure their desired fee for Lavia.