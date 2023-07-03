Liverpool tipped to beat Chelsea to Romeo Lavia signing

Romeo Lavia only joined Southampton in 2022, but reports suggest the 19-year-old could be on his way out following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship. He’s been linked with a host of Premier League clubs this summer, but Jacob Tanswell of The Athletic believes Liverpool will win the race for his signature.

Southampton finished 20th in the league last season and a typical consequence is losing valuable assets, to make up the shortfall of TV money and because players want to play at the top level. So Lavia could be one of many who departs. James Ward-Prowse has been linked with top-flight sides in the past too.

Out of all the clubs showing an interest in the Belgian international, Tanswell told the Empire of the Kop that Liverpool and Chelsea probably have the best chance of signing him. But he believes Liverpool are the preferred destination of the two clubs, likely down to how last season went.

He said: “Liverpool or Chelsea. I probably think Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp and the background (work) they’ve done on him. That probably looks the likely destination.” Liverpool finished fifth in the league last season while Chelsea ended up 12th, so European football may play a factor in any decision. Southampton want a high figure for him. Someone has got to pay around £45m-£50m for Lavia.”

Chelsea have a fervent need to bolster their midfield after losing N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic this summer, but they might not be able to compete with Liverpool.

Lavia made 34 appearances in all competitions for the Saints, scoring one goal with one assist. He was highly rated at Manchester City prior to his 2022-move, with a buyback clause and sell-on fee included in his contract, so it’s not a surprise that top English clubs are interested.

The 19-year-old would be second in the Liverpool squad for average tackles made per game (2.1) and fifth for interceptions made per game (1.1), but it remains to be seen if the Reds will pay up to £50m to bring him to Anfield – they’ve already spent £35m on Alexis Mac Allister and £60m on Dominik Szoboszlai.