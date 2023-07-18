Man Utd could sign Leon Goretzka for £43m this summer

Manchester United are considering making a move for Leon Goretzka with Bayern Munich ready to cash in on the midfielder this summer, according to Sky Germany.

The German media company claims that the Bundesliga champions are ready to sell the 28-year-old if an offer worth up to £43m (€50m) is put on the table.

The situation has alerted Manchester United as Sky Germany says the Red Devils are eyeing a swoop for Goretzka. Erik ten Hag remains in the market for another midfielder despite the arrival of Mason Mount from Chelsea.

Goretzka would ideally like to stay at Bayern but that could change if he’s not assured regular playing time next season by Thomas Tuchel following the arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig.

The 26-year-old central midfielder moved to Munich on a free transfer after helping Leipzig clinch their second consecutive DFB Cup last season. Laimer was a key cog of Marco Rose’s team as they finished 3rd in the Bundesliga.

Laimer racked up 29 appearances, scored four goals, and provided one assist across all competitions for Leipzig. Tuchel is said to be planning to use Austria International alongside Joshua Kimmich in a double pivot, meaning Goretzka’s position at Bayern could come under threat.

United could capitalise on this and make a move for the Germany international but they will face still competition for Goretzka’s signature from three unnamed top clubs, according to Sky Germany.

Reinforcement

Goretzka has been a consistent performer for Bayern Munich since moving to Allianz Arena from Schalke 04 where he made 147 appearances and made 35 goal contributions across all competitions.

At Bayern, he has formed a formidable partnership with Kimmich where the pair have dominated games and led the club to win several titles including the Bundesliga, Champions League, Super Cup, Club World Cup, DFB-Pokal, and DFL-Supercup.

The box-to-box midfielder has featured in 179 games for Bayern Munich in all competitions, scored 34 goals, and registered 35 assists in the process. Last season, he was ever-present for Tuchel’s side – featuring in 40 games and making 12 goal contributions as he helped the club win the Bundesliga title on the final day of last term.

However, it looks like his first team place is under serious threat and Goretzka will want to be playing regularly ahead of the 2024 Euro’s. This could open the door for Man Utd to make a move and the German international would be an excellent signing if they could pull it off.

