Man Utd told to pay £60m to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have been made aware that they will have to spend a fee of around £60m to sign Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

It is an open secret that Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening the frontline by signing a prolific goal-scorer in this transfer window. Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being mentioned as the primary targets.

However, United have been forced to explore alternative options due to their key targets’ inflated valuation and have identified Hojlund as a serious option.

But, it has recently been reported that Atalanta have slapped a whopping £86m price tag on the Denmark international’s head and that raised a few eyebrows.

However, now speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has stated that Gian Piero Gasperini’s side want a fee of around £60m[€70m] to let the striker leave this summer. So, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd decide to spend that much money to sign Hojlund or look to persuade La Dea to reduce their asking price.

Hojlund to Man Utd

The journalist further claims that Man Utd are planning to intensify their efforts to sign the 20-year-old after securing a deal for Andre Onana. It has been suggested that United are on the verge of purchasing Onana after agreeing on a deal in principle with Inter Milan.

Having signed Hojlund last summer, Atalanta are in a strong situation to ask a big fee to let their star man leave if they are forced to cash-in over the coming weeks.

Hojlund is quick, strong, technically sound, has the ability to dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, works extremely hard without possession and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

The Dane showcased glimpses of his talent during his debut campaign in Serie A last term. So, the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that the 20-year-old will be able to continue his development and blossom in the Premier League should he joins the club this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to secure Hojlund’s signature in this transfer window to strengthen their attacking department.