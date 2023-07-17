Man Utd agree £43m deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan

Manchester United have been on the hunt for a talented goalkeeper after David De Gea left on a free transfer this summer and reports suggest they’re finally closing in on a replacement.

According to Chris Wheeler and Simon Jones of Mail Online , United have agreed a deal to sign Andre Onana for £43m. The 27-year-old is expected to agree a five-year deal at Old Trafford, and the hope is that he’ll be confirmed before Wednesday’s pre-season tour of the United States.

Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United are preparing the paperwork for the contracts to be signed and Onana is due to then undergo his medical ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

Onana joined Inter Milan on a free transfer from Ajax in 2022 and has gone on to make 41 appearances in all competitions, conceding 36 goals with 19 clean sheets. The Cameroon international knows Ten Hag from their time together at Ajax (2017 – 2022) where he made 214 appearances after leaving Barcelona eight years ago.

Ten Hag views Onana as the perfect upgrade for De Gea due to his comfort in possession, but United did try their hardest to keep the 32-year-old at Old Trafford. De Gea is currently a free transfer after contract negotiations went sour, but it remains to be seen where he’ll end up this coming season.

Onana looks set to join his third club in just over a year, but he could settling in Manchester if all goes well. The 27-year-old was ninth among other Serie A goalkeepers for saves (73.5%) last season but third for most accurate short passes (24), so it’s clear what Ten Hag wants of him.

Man United wanted to play out of the back last season, but De Gea often struggled to pick out passes while not being comfortable with the ball at his feet. Onana will allow them to retain possession as he’s happy to get the ball in any area. He will also thwart counter attacks by rushing off his line more than De Gea would.

When United confirm the signing of Onana, he will be the third most expensive goalkeeper, behind Alisson (£65m to Liverpool in 2018) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (£71m to Chelsea in 2018).