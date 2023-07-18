Tottenham close in on Davinson Sanchez plus cash deal for Victor Nelsson

Tottenham Hotspur are trying to sign at least one centre-back this summer as Ange Postecoglou could sell more than one out-of-favour defender before the transfer window closes.

According to Turkish outlet Sabah, Tottenham are closing in on a deal to sign Victor Nelsson from Galatasaray with Davinson Sanchez heading in the opposite direction. The report says Gala’s deputy chairman Erden Timur held talks with Tottenham in London and the two parties discussed a player-plus-cash swap deal involving Nelsson and Sanchez.

Sabah claims that the two clubs are expected to agree a deal that will see Tottenham pay €15m (£12.9m) plus the Colombian international in exchange for Nelsson’s signature.

Sanchez has been linked with a move away from North London after falling down the pecking order last season while being out of contract next year. The 27-year-old made 24 appearances in all competitions but started only eight Premier League games and spent more time on the bench than on the pitch due to inconsistency.

Shrewd deal

Transfer expert Timur Gurtskayaand said earlier in July that Gala made a €15m (£12.9m) bid for the Tottenham outcast. Spurs are unlikely to stand in his way of a departure, but they could now instead use Sanchez to save them money when signing his replacement.

Nelsson reportedly has a €25m (£21.5m) asking price, but Sanchez being included in the deal could half the money Tottenham would need to spend. Postecoglou has inherited a side that conceded 63 goals in a 38-game season, so he might need more than Gala’s defender to fix the problems at the back.

Tanganga was short of playing time last season, featuring in only seven matches across the board, so he’s another player that could be moved on for the right price. And with Joe Rodon being loaned out in 2022/23, Spurs could legitimately have three central defenders leaving in the same transfer window.

It’s no surprise to see the Lilywhites being linked with Edmond Tapsoba, Gleison Bremer, Levi Colwill, Harry Maguire, Victor Nelsson, Micky van de Ven and Clement Lenglet this summer, but who they’ll end up bringing to North London is unknown.