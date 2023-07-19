Arsenal could overtake Liverpool in Romeo Lavia race

According to Belgian outlet DH, Arsenal could beat Liverpool in the race to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

The 19-year-old joined the Saints from Manchester City during last summer’s transfer window, and he had a brilliant debut season in the Premier League. The Belgian teenager is now on demand, and DH claim that Arsenal and Liverpool are more inclined to make an approach for his signature.

Liverpool are assessing offers from Saudi Arabia for Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, and they could focus on Lavia after their exits. However, DH report that Arsenal could overtake the Reds in the race for Lavia with manager Mikel Arteta having him as a priority. An offer from the Gunners would depend on Thomas Partey’s exit.

Possible deal

Arsenal had Partey and Granit Xhaka as their frontline midfielders last season, but the latter has already been sold to Bayer Leverkusen. Partey could be the next in line to leave as the club look into the future. The Ghanaian is already 30 years of age, and this could be the right time to recoup most of the funds spent on him.

The Gunners triggered the £45 million release clause to sign Partey from Atletico Madrid three years ago. The club will feel they can secure a good fee this summer after a strong Premier League season. Several Saudi Arabian clubs are willing to pay £34 million, and it remains to be seen whether Partey can be convinced.

Meanwhile, Lavia would be a wonderful long-term signing for Arsenal. He is already good with the ball at his feet and has the knack for winning regular ground challenges. His work rate is another big plus point. The Belgian is only 19 at the moment and has the traits to become a top-class defensive midfielder in years to come.

With Liverpool also on the trail for his signature, Arsenal may need to sanction the sale of Partey at the earliest possibility such that they don’t miss out on Lavia’s services. The youngster won’t come on the cheap for either club with Southampton having set a high price tag of around £50 million.