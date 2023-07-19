Man Utd to submit formal bid to sign Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are ready to submit a formal opening proposal to sign Atalanta star Rasmus Hojlund this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils have been busy in this transfer window and have already purchased Mason Mount from Chelsea to bolster their engine room. Erik ten Hag’s side are also closing in on a deal to sign Andre Onana after agreeing on a deal in principle with Inter Milan.

It has been suggested that the Dutch boss is keen on signing a new centre-forward as well and United have been linked with numerous options over the last few months. Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani have all been mentioned as serious targets but Hojlund is now emerging as the primary option.

David Ornstein reported on Tuesday night that Manchester United have agreed personal terms with the youngster and will now look to agree a fee with Atalanta.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has reported that after agreeing on a deal to sign Onana, Man Utd are now fully focussed on signing Hojlund next.

The journalist further claims that the record Premier League champions are currently ‘discussing internally’ regarding the opening bid before submitting it over the coming days.

Hojlund to Man Utd

Romano also says that Atalanta want £60m to sell Hojlund and it remains to be seen whether La Dea stay firm on their valuation or Man United manage to persuade them to lower their asking price.

The Italian further states that the 20-year-old is willing to take the next step in his career and is ‘super keen’ to move to Old Trafford as he was a United fan during his childhood days.

Romano said:

“For Rasmus Hojlund, now for Manchester United, it’s time to prepare the opening official bid. So, Man United are discussing internally about the opening bid for Hojlund. “They never sent any official bid at the moment. They had some exchange with Atalanta through intermediaries to understand how much they wanted, and from what I’m told, it’s something around €70m (£60m); then let’s see if this is something to be negotiated in the next days or if Atalanta will remain firm on their position to ask for €70m (£60m), but this is the potential fee for Rasmus Hojlund. “From what I am told, the player is super keen on the move. Hojlund wants to try a top club experience. He was a United fan as a kid, so Hojlund is super keen on the move to Man United.”

Hojlund is a very talented player and possesses high potential so, he would be a great signing for United with a view to the long-term future if they manage to acquire his service this summer.