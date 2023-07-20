Tottenham plotting double swoop for Gallagher & Luiz

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly plotting a double swoop for Aston Villa ace Douglas Luiz and Chelsea star Conor Gallagher if they are forced to sell Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer, as per the Daily Mail.

Spurs have been busy in this transfer window and have already purchased Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon to reinforce their squad.

It has been suggested that the Lilywhites are also keen on strengthening their backline with Micky van de Ven and Edmond Tapsoba being mentioned as serious targets.

Meanwhile, according to the report by the Daily Mail, Atletico Madrid have registered their interest in signing Hojbjerg and they have opened formal talks with Tottenham to purchase him after getting encouraged by the midfielder’s desire to move to the Spanish capital.

So, the report claims that Spurs have started to explore options to replace the Denmark international if he leaves over the coming days and have identified Luiz and Gallagher as serious targets. In addition, the newspaper says that Ange Postecoglou is an ‘admirer’ of Gallagher and the Australian feels the Chelsea star would be an ideal signing to play in his system.

Gallagher and Luiz to Tottenham

However, the Daily Mail states that it is not clear yet whether Aston Villa and Chelsea will let their star man leave if Spurs formalise their interest this summer.

It has been reported that Chelsea could opt to cash-in on Gallagher if they receive an offer of around £50m. On the other hand, having signed a new contract with Aston Villa last year, Luiz – valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt – still has three years left in his current contract.

So, Unai Emery’s side are in no rush to sell their star man this summer and Spurs will have to offer a lucrative proposal to persuade them to cash-in. Therefore, it is apparent that Spurs will have to spend big to acquire Gallagher and Luiz’s services in this transfer window.

Gallagher and Luiz have already showcased their talents in the Premier League in recent years so they would definitely bolster Spurs’ engine room if they manage to purchase them before the end of this window.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually decide to cash-in on Hojbjerg and sign both Gallagher and Luiz to replace the Scandinavian this summer.