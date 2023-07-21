Arsenal interested in signing Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom

Arsenal have expressed interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom in the summer transfer window, according to The Shields Gazette.

The daily newspaper claims that the Gunners will face stiff competition for Lindstrom’s signature from fellow Premier League club Newcastle United and European giants Juventus.

Newcastle have been busy in the transfer market following the signing of Sandro Tonali and Yankuba Minteh. The Magpies have also agreed a £38m fee with Leicester City for the signing of Harvey Barnes, who is expected to replace Allan Saint-Maximin.

Saint-Maximin is close to joining Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia in a deal worth up to £40m. Eddie Howe is keen on bringing in quality players as Newcastle prepare to compete in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

According to the report, Newcastle are eyeing Lindstrom but face competition from Arsenal and Juventus. The midfielder was first linked with a move to the Gunners in January but a deal failed to materialise.

In an interview Danish outlet Tipsbladet, he opened up the possibility of joining Mikel Arteta’s side in the winter transfer window.

“It’s a huge confidence boost. It’s one of the biggest things as a footballer, so I’m obviously very happy. It is hard not to read along when articles appear on your Facebook, Instagram and other social media. So of course, I read it, but I don’t take it too seriously, he said. “The transfer window is not open at all right now, so I’m just giving it my all and waiting to see what happens. It’s always great to play in the biggest league in the world, but whether Arsenal is right for me is hard to say. Right now, I’m in a good place in Frankfurt, but it’s great that there are clubs like them that are watching me. Something may have to happen at some point, but right now I’m fine.”

Midfield reinforcement

Despite the signing of Declan Rice from West Ham, Arsenal have been linked with a move to several midfielders including Mohammed Kudus and Romeo Lavia but Lindstrom has emerged as a potential target.

Thomas Partey is tipped for a move to Saudi Arabia while Albert Sambi Lokonga is also expected to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer so Arteta will need to bring in another midfielder.

Lindstrom is seemingly on the radar and the highly-rated attacking midfielder is valued at around £30m, so he wouldn’t break the bank if Arsenal decide to formalise their interest.

He netted nine times and recorded four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions last season as Eintracht Frankfurt finished 7th in the Bundesliga table. The Dane has emerged as one of the best young talents in Germany since moving to Frankfurt from Brøndby in 2021 so he could be a shrewd addition to Arsenal’s squad.

