Chelsea set to make opening offer for Elye Wahi

According to French outlet RMC Sport, Chelsea are prepared to make an opening offer for Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, but could face competition from Arsenal.

The Blues have already signed Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku to bolster their strike force, and they are now interested in landing Wahi from Montpellier. As per RMC Sport, Chelsea should make an offer of £28 million plus bonuses for the 20-year-old.

The London giants plan to send him to Strasbourg on loan next season but as things stand, the Frenchman is not open to that option. RMC Sport claim that talks will continue between the clubs and the player, but Arsenal are also showing interest.

Top prospect

Wahi had a brilliant season with Montpellier in the French top-flight. In his 33 games, he accumulated 19 goals and 6 assists for the former French champions. He was only outscored by six players in the campaign.

The 20-year-old will now be eyeing a bigger challenge in his career. A move to Stamford Bridge would be enticing, but he appears reluctant to join Strasbourg, who are also owned by Clearlake Capital Group.

Last season, Strasbourg finished 3 places behind Montpellier in 15th and registered 10 less points. Wahi may not want to leave Montpellier to join an outfit, who just avoided relegation from Ligue 1.

Chelsea remain in negotiations with Montpellier for Wahi, but they may have to include him in their plans next season or at least give the assurance of a first-team role for the 2024/25 season and beyond.

Arsenal, who are currently keeping tabs on the striker, could still provide stiff competition to Chelsea in the transfer race once they find a potential suitor for Folarin Balogun, who wants to leave the club.

Balogun is determined to play as a starting striker next season. He is most likely to leave for a top European club. Wahi could be lined up as his replacement if Chelsea don’t make any progress in signing him.