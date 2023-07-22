Caicedo extremely disappointed after failed Chelsea bid

According to Caught Offside, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is extremely disappointed by the club’s reluctance to sell him to Chelsea this summer.

The Ecuador international is a top target for the London giants, but they have yet to convince Brighton into an agreement. Chelsea recently made an offer of £70 million without add-ons, but the proposal was immediately rejected.

It is now reported by Caught Offside that Caicedo is frustrated by Brighton’s transfer decision. The 21-year-old has told manager Roberto De Zerbi and senior members of the Brighton hierarchy that he wants to join Chelsea.

The young midfielder believes the recently rejected offer of £70 million was more than fair. Despite his disappointment, Caicedo is not planning to hand in a transfer request like he did when Arsenal were interested in him in January.

Asking price

Brighton rejected £70m from Arsenal in the January transfer window and Caicedo went on to sign a new long-term contract. His deal does not expire until June 2027, and Brighton are now in a strong position to negotiate.

It has been regularly reported that the Seagulls value him at £100 million, and the onus is now on Chelsea to come close to that figure. Otherwise, Brighton may not hesitate to keep Caicedo for another campaign at least.

Caicedo has developed into one of the most sought-after young midfielders in the Premier League. He only made his debut in the division in April last year, but has already established himself as an undisputed starter.

His preferred position is the no.6 role, but he is also comfortable playing from the no.8 position or as a right-back. His versatility would make him an outstanding signing for Chelsea, but they will need to break the bank.

Caicedo has no significant weaknesses in his game. He is strong with his tackling, distribution and has a brilliant work rate. It is left to be seen whether Chelsea can persuade Brighton with an improved offer in the coming days.