Man Utd open talks to sign Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United have reportedly opened formal talks with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Randal Kolo Muani in this transfer window, as per Football Insider.

After struggling with goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils have decided to strengthen the frontline by signing a new prolific striker this summer. Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Rasmus Hojlund being mentioned as the primary target. But, Kolo Muani is reportedly on their radar as well.

It has been suggested that having secured a deal for Andre Onana, Man Utd are now set to intensify their efforts to sign Hojlund and they are preparing to submit an opening proposal to secure his signature.

However, it has recently been reported that PSG are planning to hijack United’s move to sign the Denmark international after holding initial talks with the player’s representatives ahead of a potential swoop.

So, it appears Erik ten Hag’s side are lining up alternative targets in-case they miss out on signing Hojlund and Kolo Muani has emerged as a serious option.

Kolo Muani to Man Utd

According to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd have already held initial talks with the player’s representatives over a potential move and the Red Devils have also opened formal talks with Frankfurt to ‘sound out’ the details of signing the forward.

However, the report claims that acquiring the Frenchman’s service won’t be easy for United as Frankfurt have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on the striker’s head. So, Ten Hag’s side will have to break the bank to acquire his service this summer.

It has been suggested that United’s transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations and they can only spend £120m net this summer. So, it seems highly unlikely that Man Utd would be able to broker a deal for Kolo Muani if the Bundesliga side stay firm on their valuation.

After moving to the Deutsche Bank Park Stadium last summer, Kolo Muani enjoyed a stellar debut campaign for Frankfurt last term, scoring 15 goals and registering 11 assists in 32 Bundesliga appearances.

So, it seems having been impressed by his displays in recent times, Man Utd have opted to register their interest in signing him to bolster their frontline.

Kolo Muani is a highly talented forward and would certainly bolster United’s attack if he moves to Old Trafford this summer. It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to secure Hojlund’s signature or shift focus on alternative targets such as Kolo Muani this summer.