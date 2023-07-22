Liverpool closing in on a deal to sign Arsenal target Lavia

Liverpool are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Arsenal target and Southampton star Romeo Lavia this summer, as per Football Insider.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, the Reds have decided to strengthen the squad in this transfer window to challenge on all fronts once again from next season.

Jurgen Klopp has prioritised revamping the midfield department after letting Naby Keita, Alex Olexlade-Chamberlain and James Milner leave the club.

The Merseyside club have already signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. However, following Jordan Henderson and Fabinho’s impending departures to Saudi Arabia, the German boss’ side have been forced to explore the market to sign another midfielder to replace them.

Several players have been linked with a move to Anfield over the last few weeks with Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Federico Valverde being among them but Lavia has been mentioned as the primary target.

Battle

However, it has previously been reported that Arsenal are keen on signing a second midfielder this summer after purchasing Declan Rice and have identified the Belgian as the priority option. It has even been suggested that the Gunners have already held initial talks with Southampton to learn about the details of signing him.

But, according to the report by Football Insider, Liverpool have now jumped in front of the queue ahead of Arsenal to sign Lavia and are ‘close’ to luring him to Anfield this summer.

The report further claims that the Merseyside club have been in contact with the Saints to sign the 19-year-old and they are ‘hopeful’ a deal can be agreed upon before the end of this month.

Football Insider also states that Southampton want a fee of around £50m to sell Lavia but Liverpool are looking to get a deal done for a fee of around £40m.

The report further says that Klopp is ‘keen’ on signing the Southampton star and the player is ‘convinced’ by Liverpool’s project so he is ready to join.

After moving to the Saint Mary’s Stadium last summer from Manchester City, the Belgian enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last term despite Southampton’s regulation.

So, it is not a surprise to see that big English clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to acquire the youngster’s service ahead of next season.

Lavia is an extremely talented player and would definitely be a great coup for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.