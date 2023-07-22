Chelsea planning surprise swoop for Gleison Bremer

According to Calciomercato.it, Chelsea could make a surprise swoop for Juventus defender Gleison Bremer following the long-term injury sustained by Wesley Fofana.

Fofana underwent a surgery for an anterior cruciate knee ligament damage this week, and he is likely to miss most of the upcoming season. As a result, Chelsea are eyeing a quality replacement, and Calciomercato.it report that the club are in the picture to sign Bremer, who is also on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

The Brazilian star only joined the Bianconeri from Torino in the last summer transfer window, but the Turin giants are willing to sacrifice the centre-back if they receive £43 million on the table.

Quality signing

Bremer has been one of the best-performing centre-backs in Serie A over the past few years. Last season, the 26-year-old successfully completed 90% of his passes while making 3.8 clearances and winning 4.1 duels per outing. He was also good in making timely tackles for Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Juventus are now open to selling him to secure transfer funds, and Chelsea should fancy their chances of signing him ahead of Tottenham. The Blues had a disastrous 2022/23 campaign where they finished 12th, but there should be a big improvement by their high standards next season.

In Mauricio Pochettino, they have a manager who has a good track record in the Premier League over the years. The Argentine did not win any trophies at Spurs, but brought them on the cusp of winning the title. They also made the Champions League final in 2019 before losing out to Liverpool in the end.

Bremer would be a quality acquisition for Chelsea next season. He is a strong ball-playing defender and would fit in perfectly at the heart of the club’s backline. He should easily adapt to the Premier League demands as he possesses a good physique and tends to win the majority of his aerial challenges.