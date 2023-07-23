Man Utd preparing official offer for Rasmus Hojlund

According to Spanish journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Manchester United should make an official offer for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund next week.

The Red Devils are keen on landing a new striker, and manager Erik ten Hag mentioned the same during his recent press conference. It is now reported by Pedulla that United have a concrete goal of signing Hojlund.

Talks are planned between the intermediaries involved in the operation over the weekend, and United should make an official bid of around £52 million plus rich bonuses for the 20-year-old anytime from Monday.

Huge prospect

Hojlund joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz before the transfer deadline last summer. He had a decent debut season with the Serie A club, registering 10 goals and 4 assists from 34 appearances in all competitions.

The 20-year-old has been dubbed as the new Erling Haaland for possessing similar traits to the Manchester City star. He is a left-footed striker with a dominating aerial presence. His top speed has also been impressive.

Hojlund has to work on converting his chances, but he should improve during the prime years of his career. United are willing to spend big on the Dane and will be hoping to sign him as soon as possible.

We are already into the busy phase of pre-season, and ten Hag will want United to complete the purchase at the earliest such that the Dane can be involved for a couple of friendlies before the new season.

Hojlund is not a readymade signing for United if we compare him to the likes of Harry Kane or Victor Osimhen, but he could be a top-class player in the long run if he can live up to his huge potential.

In ten Hag, United have a coach who comes with a big reputation of getting the best out of young talents. We are already seeing it with Alejandro Garnacho, who could be a star of the future for United.