Romano: Man Utd ready to make official bid for Hojlund

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are prepared to submit their first official bid for Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund next week.

United manager Erik ten Hag recently confirmed that the club are working hard to land a new striker, and Romano claims that they are ready to make their first bid for Hojlund in the coming days.

Paris Saint-Germain are also speaking to the player’s entourage, but United are planning to bid soon to avoid any hijack. As per Romano, the player is prioritising a transfer to Old Trafford, having agreed personal terms.

Quick deal

Hojlund has been associated with a move to United for a number of weeks, and the club are preparing to step up their interest after successfully signing goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

The Dane has been a keen follower of United from his boyhood days and in a recent interview, he admitted that he is a huge fan of the club and would be delighted to make the move to Manchester.

However, the striker added that this does not mean he would close the door on other big clubs. Hence, Paris Saint-Germain are well within the race for him, and United need to secure a deal soon.

As per Romano, Atalanta could accept between £56 million and £61 million for their emerging talent. United may need to come close to that figure to persuade the Italian club to do business with them.

This needs to happen in the forthcoming days. United can’t afford to rest on their laurels after agreeing personal terms as PSG have the financial muscle to meet the demands of the Serie A heavyweights.

Hojlund would be United’s first-choice striker if he were to join them. The 20-year-old would take the spot ahead of Anthony Martial, who has become a liability for the club with his injury troubles.