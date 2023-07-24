Man Utd could reignite interest in signing Harry Kane

Manchester United could reportedly reignite their interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane this summer, as per The Guardian.

The Red Devils want to strengthen their frontline by purchasing a new prolific goal-scorer in this transfer window. They have been linked with numerous options over the last few months with Kane being mentioned as the primary target.

The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his current contract and has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sign an extension with Spurs as he is keen on taking a new challenge in his career. So, it seemed United were looking to sign the England international by taking advantage of this situation.

However, it has previously been reported that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has no intention of selling Kane regardless of whether he leaves for free next summer. So, United opted to cool down their interest in the Englishman and decided to shift focus to alternative targets.

Kane to Man Utd

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have expressed their intention of signing Kane this summer and have already submitted two official proposals worth up to £70m. But Tottenham rejected both offers as they are determined to keep hold of him.

Now, according to the report by The Guardian, Tottenham’s majority owner, Joe Lewis, has told Levy to sell Kane this summer if the striker doesn’t sign a renewal as he can’t be allowed to leave for free at the end of next season.

The report further claims that United have been encouraged by this development and could decide to ‘revive’ their interest in signing the attacker over the coming days.

The Guardian also states that Man Utd are prepared to spend £100m to sign the forward however, his £30m-a-year salary demand has turned out to be a huge stumbling block for Erik ten Hag’s side to secure Kane’s signature. So, they have decided to shift focus to alternative targets and have now identified Rasmus Hojlund as a priority option.

Kane would be an ideal signing for United to bolster the frontline and achieve success going forward. However, the possibility of acquiring his service doesn’t look promising for Ten Hag’s side in this transfer window.