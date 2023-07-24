Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Man Utd at all costs

According to Spanish journalist Alfredo Pedulla, Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund wants to join Manchester United at all costs in the summer transfer window.

Man United have already secured deals for Mason Mount and Andre Onana this month, and they are now planning to proceed with an official bid to sign Hojlund from Atalanta. As per Pedulla, the 20-year-old striker is crystal clear that he would like to join the Red Devils.

The striker has already accepted personal terms over £3.9 million per season. United have not made a formal bid, but Atalanta will demand similar to what Juventus paid for Dusan Vlahovic to Fiorentina. They are looking for £56m with £8-9 million in add-ons.

Huge talent

Hojlund signed for Atalanta from Sturm Graz in the last summer transfer window. He netted 9 goals in the Italian top-flight alongside 4 assists. He was not exceptional in his debut season, but showed qualities which could make him a top striker in the forthcoming campaigns.

The youngster was hugely impressive when it came to winning ground and aerial duels for Atalanta and scored with every fifth shot on goal. He was guilty of missing clear-cut chances for the Italian club, but should find more consistency as he acclimatises to the playing style of the club.

He did not get sufficient time to do so with Atalanta, having arrived in the back end of August. He had no pre-season preparation with the Serie A outfit and needed the first few months to adapt. It could be similar at United, considering the club are just weeks away from the new season.

Hojlund has given the go-ahead for the transfer by agreeing terms over a long-term deal, and it is now United’s responsibility to try and negotiate his move from Atalanta as soon as possible. It could be a lengthy process if United are not willing to meet the demands of the Italian side.