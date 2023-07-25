Chelsea make bid for Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Michael Olise and have submitted an opening offer to Crystal Palace for the attacker, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

The Blues are in the middle of a squad overhaul under new boss Mauricio Pochettino and have already offloaded a number of players including Christian Pulisic, N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Reinforcements are needed and Olise has emerged as a prime target for the West Londoners. The report claims the Blues have already agreed personal terms with the 21-year-old winger and are now trying to agree a fee with Palace.

According to RMC Sport, Chelsea have submitted an opening offer for Olise and the player is keen on securing a move to Stamford Bridge to play with compatriots such as Wesley Fofana, Christopher Nkunku, Benoit Badiashile and Malo Gusto.

The Daily Mail claims that Olise has a £35m release clause in his contract but Chelsea have reportedly tabled a £39m bid in hope of getting a deal done swiftly to avoid competition from rival clubs.

Olise has three years left on his contract having joined Palace from Reading in 2019, but they will be tempted to accept Chelsea’s offer as it’s worth more than his release figure.

Star

The French U21 international has forged a reputation as one of the most exciting young attackers in the Premier League since breaking into the Crystal Palace first team in 2021.

Last season, he was one of the consistent performers for Palace as they finished above Chelsea in the league table. He made 40 appearances, netted twice, and provided 11 assists for Roy Hodgson’s side.

Olise is attracting interest from several clubs following his outstanding displays for Palace but it appears that Chelsea are favourites to complete a deal this summer.

Palace has still not given up hope of persuading Olise to sign a new contract that would see his release clause removed, but the winger has his eye on joining Chelsea in order to take the next step in his career.

Read more: Report: Chelsea now pushing to sign 25-goal/assist star wanted by Arsenal