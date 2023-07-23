Chelsea advancing in talks to sign Elye Wahi

According to respected journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are now advancing in talks to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

The Frenchman had a superb 2022/23 season with the French Ligue 1 outfit. The 20-year-old accumulated 19 goals and 6 assists from just 33 games. It is now reported by Romano that Chelsea are getting closer to reaching an agreement with Montpellier for the highly-rated forward.

The London giants plan to send him out on loan for the forthcoming campaign before integrating him into their squad. As per Romano, Chelsea are prepared to accelerate talks with Montpellier for the marksman next week as there is plenty of competition for his signature this summer.

Top talent

Chelsea have held a long-term interest in signing Wahi. They were first linked with him when he was a 14-year-old with Caen in the summer of 2017. Wahi made the move to Montpellier two years later before making his senior debut in 2020. He is now on the radar of several top clubs across Europe.

The Blues currently face competition from the likes of Arsenal and Atletico Madrid for the emerging striker, but they are in a stronger position financially after their huge selling spree. Wahi was recently reluctant to leave on loan to Strasbourg, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea have proposed a new club.

Chelsea are prepared to pay £28 million for the striker and he could prove a good long-term investment with his potential. The club currently have Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as their centre-forwards, and manager Mauricio Pochettino seems satisfied working with the duo signed this summer.

It was previously mentioned that Chelsea could pursue another marquee striker in Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic, but the club have no plans of securing his signature. They could still do business with the Bianconeri. Romelu Lukaku could be sold to the Turin club if they manage to sell Vlahovic by August 4.